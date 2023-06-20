Empowered Funds LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 837 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $121.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.52 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.25.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on A. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

