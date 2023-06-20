Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.15 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,087,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,965,167,000 after acquiring an additional 809,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,683,000 after buying an additional 463,749 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,073,000 after buying an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,378,000 after purchasing an additional 211,792 shares during the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $721.88 on Tuesday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $363.15 and a twelve month high of $747.13. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $676.87 and a 200-day moving average of $645.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.72. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

