Empowered Funds LLC Invests $1.26 Million in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 54,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SIVR. Jacobsen Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 39,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.49. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

