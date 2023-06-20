Empowered Funds LLC Lowers Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Empowered Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 199.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 473,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450,879 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,645,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,473,000 after purchasing an additional 281,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 220.8% in the third quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 401,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWX Technologies stock opened at $69.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $69.76.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 39.04%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

BWX Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.