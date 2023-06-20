Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in American International Group by 246.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,857,000 after buying an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 498.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after buying an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,343,000 after buying an additional 1,094,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,214,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 426,395,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,928,918,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 1.2 %

American International Group stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

