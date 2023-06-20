Empowered Funds LLC Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 4.2% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 197,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 18,862 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 164,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,571 shares in the last quarter. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $1,206,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.95 and a 1 year high of $77.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

