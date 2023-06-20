Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 530 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $39,991,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,962,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $268,123,000 after buying an additional 415,350 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lennar by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 667,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,401,000 after acquiring an additional 323,531 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 65.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after acquiring an additional 312,595 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,644,000 after acquiring an additional 268,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $120.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $62.54 and a 52-week high of $121.95. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.60.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lennar from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 9,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $958,253.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

