Empowered Funds LLC Raises Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.28.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares in the company, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,193,660.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,345 shares of company stock worth $8,345,580 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average is $101.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

