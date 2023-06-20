Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $471,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 39,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 83,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,368,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $418,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.19.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $54.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 27.32%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.