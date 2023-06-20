Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,990 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 18,028 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

Best Buy Price Performance

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,248,375.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,512,877.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,115,059 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $79.79 on Tuesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.