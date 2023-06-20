Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 15.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $51.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.01). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $717.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

