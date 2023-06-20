Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,594 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,596 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,014 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. Range Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.76%.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $1,179,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 282,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,337,943.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total transaction of $1,179,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 282,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,943.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RRC. VNET Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.48.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

