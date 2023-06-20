Empowered Funds LLC Sells 12,432 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 12,432 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SWN stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.47.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

