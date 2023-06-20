Empowered Funds LLC Sells 132,370 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 132,370 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in NOV by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 13,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NOV by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,982 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NOV stock opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. NOV’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NOV from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

