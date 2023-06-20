Empowered Funds LLC Sells 16,258 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

BK stock opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

