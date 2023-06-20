Empowered Funds LLC Sells 1,753 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 81.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,454 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,487,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $108,123,000 after purchasing an additional 849,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 883,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $56,096,000 after purchasing an additional 758,163 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 61.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,652,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 625,845 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 561,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,856.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Troy M. Welling sold 1,200 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $76,044.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,856.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total transaction of $480,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,528,626.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,200 shares of company stock worth $1,290,079. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.03, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $957.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.86 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.57% and a return on equity of 35.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

