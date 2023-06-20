Empowered Funds LLC Sells 276 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 418 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $143,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,830.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Moody’s Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.80.

Moody’s stock opened at $341.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $351.06. The company has a market capitalization of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.68. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.