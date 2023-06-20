Empowered Funds LLC Sells 45,748 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,748 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. 99.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNTH opened at $88.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.80. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.74 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.60.

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total value of $146,895.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 92,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,082,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $34,226.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,489,027.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $146,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 92,743 shares in the company, valued at $9,082,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,488 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,132. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Securities upped their target price on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

