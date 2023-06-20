Empowered Funds LLC Sells 5,013 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,013 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 11,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $1,184,034.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,797.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,922 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $106.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $97.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.67, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.42 and its 200 day moving average is $104.16. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $420.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.96 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

