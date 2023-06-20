Empowered Funds LLC Sells 715 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

NSA stock opened at $35.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.55.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.