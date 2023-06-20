Empowered Funds LLC Sells 7,295 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after buying an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MU opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.80. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68 and a beta of 1.39.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). Micron Technology had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James began coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard M. Beyer sold 4,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $239,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,728,120.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,183,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock worth $4,102,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

