Empowered Funds LLC Sells 765 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,779 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,894 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,920 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 1.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEP opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day moving average is $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $51.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.8425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 89.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,557.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEP. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.91.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

