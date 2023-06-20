Empowered Funds LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,692 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 1,168.4% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 975.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $222.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.40. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $226.06.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total transaction of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,424 shares of company stock worth $38,320,705 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

