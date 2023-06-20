Empowered Funds LLC Trims Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Empowered Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,056 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 25,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 1.1 %

NXST stock opened at $165.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $176.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $217.76.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 33.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nexstar Media Group news, CFO Lee Ann Gliha sold 317 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.82, for a total transaction of $50,345.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,354.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total transaction of $1,578,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,809 shares of company stock worth $4,022,323. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.40.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

