Empowered Funds LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 79.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Stock Down 0.8 %

MTDR opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $73.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.23. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 3.56.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.26. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 37.11% and a net margin of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $502.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $73.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Stories

