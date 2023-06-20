Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the May 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 762,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of EHC stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.78. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $66.44.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.91.

About Encompass Health

(Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.