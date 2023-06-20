Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Position Increased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 349.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,644 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $10,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $295.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.48.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $181.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.15 and a 12-month high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $726.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.44 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 74.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,490,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mandy Yang acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.86 per share, with a total value of $549,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,535,884.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $166.88 per share, for a total transaction of $5,490,352.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,352. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

