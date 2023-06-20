Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $42.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.95%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Societe Generale raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

