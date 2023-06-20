ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,465,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,264,000 after purchasing an additional 351,965 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,352,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,386 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,066,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,013,817,000 after acquiring an additional 540,683 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,498,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,956,000 after purchasing an additional 949,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.29.

NYSE:CPT opened at $113.11 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

