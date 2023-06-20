ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 538 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in UDR by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

UDR opened at $43.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily REIT with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2022, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,390 apartment homes including 554 homes under development.

