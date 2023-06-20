ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Teleflex by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,268 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $252.40 on Tuesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $276.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $251.03 and its 200 day moving average is $246.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total transaction of $742,289.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TFX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

