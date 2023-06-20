ETF Managers Group LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

