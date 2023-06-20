ETF Managers Group LLC Makes New Investment in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 0.0 %

EXAS stock opened at $93.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $95.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. Exact Sciences’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $126,895.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,089 shares of company stock worth $1,365,630. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

