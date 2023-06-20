ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 47 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after acquiring an additional 733,234 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after acquiring an additional 727,494 shares during the period. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,694,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,716,000 after acquiring an additional 577,933 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:NOW opened at $565.48 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $576.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 288.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock valued at $16,256,660 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. Truist Financial upped their price target on ServiceNow from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $551.00 to $559.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

ServiceNow Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

