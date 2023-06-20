ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IONS opened at $41.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 9.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

