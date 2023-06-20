ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,998 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 93,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 18,041 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $466,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WMS opened at $110.52 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.02 and a 12-month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.37.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The company had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 9.23%.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,684.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

