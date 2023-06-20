ETF Managers Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,034 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,987 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $22,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 19,917 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.70.

Illumina Trading Down 1.9 %

Illumina stock opened at $205.87 on Tuesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $248.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.26 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.