Everence Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 399,198 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $65,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its position in Apple by 200.0% in the third quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 77,817 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $12,926,181.87. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,363,335.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $184.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $186.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $173.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

