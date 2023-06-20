Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 984.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,150,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,235,000 after buying an additional 2,859,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Evergy by 377.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,793,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,895,000 after buying an additional 1,418,528 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 718,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,133,000 after buying an additional 706,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,021 shares of company stock worth $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EVRG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.20.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.