Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,207.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM stock opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $80.69 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

