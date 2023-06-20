Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Radnor Capital Management LLC

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises about 5.2% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 122,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 242,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,397 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

XOM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $80.69 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

