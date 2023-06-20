Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% in the first quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 16.2% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 17,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 181,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,932,000 after purchasing an additional 7,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of XOM opened at $105.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.76.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

