FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.24% of FactSet Research Systems worth $36,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS opened at $420.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total transaction of $124,021.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 451 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,537 shares of company stock worth $5,165,878. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

