Farmers Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $132.54 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average of $166.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

