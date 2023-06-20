First Community Trust NA Sells 90 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Community Trust NA lowered its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 2.4% of First Community Trust NA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $204,000. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,770.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at $6,853,924.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.40.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $138.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.10 and a 52 week high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

