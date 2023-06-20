First Community Trust NA Trims Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

First Community Trust NA lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,702,575.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock valued at $97,248,000. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $426.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $324.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.99. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $437.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Westpark Capital started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised NVIDIA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.43.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

