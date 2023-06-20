FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Increased by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 159.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 940.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.1 %

FE stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $43.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.19.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.72%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.