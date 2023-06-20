Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 317.0% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Vertical Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $71.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $72.84. The company has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Fortive’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

