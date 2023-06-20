Foster Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 6,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 25,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 810,993 shares of company stock worth $29,335,058. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $123.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its 200-day moving average is $102.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

