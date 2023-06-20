Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 1,620 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.68.

Chevron stock opened at $157.26 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $297.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

